A scheme that provides meals for kids during the holidays is preparing to help thousands of youngsters once again.

The Fun and Food Programme plans to make sure local children are fed during the Easter holidays.

The scheme, which is now delivered through Dundee Bairns — due to become a registered charity in the coming weeks — will deliver 7,200 meals to kids across 33 community-based projects, free of charge.

David Dorward, who served as chief executive of Dundee City Council between 2009 and 2014, started the Fun and Food Programme in a bid to tackle “holiday hunger” in children across the city.

He told the Tele today that the scheme is looking to build on work done last summer and provide even more meals for kids in the city.

He said: “Things are really taking off now. Last year, we did about 30,000 meals and this year we are looking at 7,200 in April.

“We have a target of 40,000 for this year over the three school holidays.”

Mr Dorward says once the charity is registered, it will be looking to collect money from grants and branching out its provision to other needy groups.

He said: “The charity is going through the regulator OSCR.

“We will be able to act as the middle person and go to places like the Lottery for funding and anywhere else that offers similar help for future projects.

“We can use it to really help kids from areas of multiple deprivation and carry out other kinds of projects.

“We might put a project together for looked-after children and kids from areas of multiple deprivation so that they can go away with their carers during the holidays.

“We can then go to places like Butlins or Haven, get a deal and then reach out to funders and say: ‘This is what we can do with this money’.”

Mr Dorward was also invited to attend Jamie Oliver’s CEO cook-off this week — where leaders from some of the world’s largest businesses and corporations swap their suits for aprons and take up frontline positions in the kitchen with some of the best chefs in the UK to cook a banquet for hundreds of everyday heroes who work in schools and hospitals.

Mr Dorward started the Fun and Food Programme after he realised there was an issue with the nutrition and wellbeing of children when he was at the council.

After the success of its first year, the programme was recognised with an Evening Telegraph Community Spirit Award.

A variety of cold food including sandwiches, wraps and fruit is prepared and delivered by Tayside Contracts on a cost-only basis.

Any leftovers from this year’s scheme will be handed out to youngsters to take home with them.

Hot food has been ruled out due to wastage issues.