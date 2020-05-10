Tech Talk: Derek Uchman reviews food processors

If you have rediscovered the joys (and health benefits) of cooking during the lockdown, then you’ll know the value of a food processor. Taking the monotony out of chopping and slicing, it should take centre stage in any self-respecting kitchen.

£54.99

I know, Desire is a terrible name for a kitchen appliance. But we can look past that. It’s a budget machine with a motor that is low-powered compared to others tested here. Still, the super-sharp blades and the range of accessories helps to compensate for that. It is quite noisy, and the plastic pieces don’t feel they will last too long.

£229.99

Although primarily aimed at the smoothie/protein shake drinker, this is still a great all-rounder. It’s unique selling point is a vacuum pump which stops liquids separating. Has a brilliant touchscreen with pre-set programmes. And the blades are so insanely sharp (be very careful), veg will slice without any pressure. Included are a processing bowl, a blending jug and even two drinking cups for grab-and-go smoothies.

£279

The Artisan K400’s retro feel not only harks back to 1950s kitchen glamour, but also to a time when things were properly built, and made to last. The base is solid metal (and very heavy), the mixing jug is thick glass, and the simple dial on the front hides the fact that this is very adaptable to whatever job you want it to do. Buy this, and you’ll have it for life.