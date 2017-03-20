The Taste of Angus Festival will finish on Mothering Sunday with a free indoor market showcasing local food and drink.

On Sunday March 26, The Food Life is holding a special Spring Food Festival at Strathmore Mart in Forfar, complete with a food and drink market, street food vendors and a pop-up restaurant.

Jillian McEwan, of The Food Life, the community benefit group organising the event, said: “What a great way to bring the Taste of Angus Festival to a close.

“You can sip cocktails while browsing for fresh seafood, handmade chocolates, Arbroath Smokies, Forfar bridies and freshly baked artisan bread.

Or how about lunch at our pop-up restaurant, or taking your pick from the street food village, featuring a mobile patisserie, delicious vegan dishes and wood fired pizzas?

“And finish off with a glass of fizz from Tipple in a tuk tuk, Angus’s latest food and drink innovation — a three-wheeled prosecco and gin van.”

Hamish’s Hogs from Arbroath is one of the many local street food vendors participating in the festival.

Martyn Moore of Hamish’s Hogs said: “We’ll be serving locally sourced spit-roast pigs on a brioche bun with a choice of sauces and salad. Our pigs are from Guthrie Batchelor, whose family has been farming on the east coast since the 1990s and who also owns Flemings The Butchers.

“We’re delighted to be involved in this year’s festival. The food market is a great opportunity to discover the fabulous tastes and flavours of Angus.

“We are so lucky to live and work in Angus, where there is such great produce on our doorstep and where farmers with passion and a wealth of knowledge have created some of the best breeds of cattle and pigs Scotland can offer.”