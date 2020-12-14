Food larder brings in ‘zero tolerance’ policy after Kirkton volunteers abused

A Dundee food larder providing vital help to struggling families has been forced to adopt a “zero tolerance” policy after volunteers were verbally abused.

Eddie Baines of Kirkton Community Larder said he was upset and disappointed he had to take a hard line approach but it was “completely unacceptable” for volunteers to be faced with a barrage of abuse.

Eddie said: “I have had to take action I never envisioned having to do. The larder is operated by volunteers, who give up free time to provide this for the community.

“When I first opened I did not want rules and regulations or referrals, I simply wanted a place folk felt welcome and respected.

“Recently there’s been a few instances of staff feeling abused verbally and this is not on.

“We will take a zero tolerance approach towards any abuse towards volunteers or customers from now on, and the outcome will be a ban on the culprits from attending the larder and their details sent to other larders as a warning for them.”

Eddie said recent incidents of abuse had brought the issue to a head.

He said: “The problem was caused by one woman in particular who came into the larder on a couple of occasions demanding certain products.

“When she didn’t get them she became verbally abusive to the volunteers, and began shouting and screaming.

“Her behaviour was obviously very upsetting for the volunteers on the receiving end and we got in touch with Dundee City Council to ask them the best way to deal with this.

“They suggested the zero policy action which we decided, sadly, we would need to adopt.

“We cannot allow this to happen and if does happen again it means that because we have now publicly announced this, we can ask the person or people involved not to come back.”

Eddie said the larder in Kirkton had helped struggling families before Covid-19 and throughout the pandemic.

“We have helped hundreds of local families throughout this year who have come along for food parcels but we aren’t a supermarket,” he said.

“We have never had this issue before. It has always been great a a laugh and everyone has always been so supportive of and grateful for the work we do. There has always been a great community spirit.”

Over the next fortnight, Kirkton Community Larder will be handing out hundreds of hampers.

“We are to be giving to pensioners, we are taking around 50 down to The Attic and we have another 50 or so going up to St Marys, ” he said.

“We have been overwhelmed with the demand for these hampers and the response we have had.

“As well as food, we are giving people warm clothing such as gloves and scarves and also managing to give toiletries as well.

“It’s going to be busy but all the volunteers are more than happy to do as much

as they possibly can.”