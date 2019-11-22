Food festival for people with allergies will launch in Dundee next year

Events manager Carrie Shannon is cooking up a new food festival on allergies after being struck by a wheat intolerance.

The Dundee Gin Festival founder has big plans for the show which she plans to take on tour to Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Carrie said: “I was diagnosed with a wheat intolerance more than a year ago and I have come across a lot of foods which have wheat in them.

“If I have mistakenly eaten anything which contains wheat, it causes me a lot of problems with bloating and stomach pains.

“I have cut those foods out after finding out that’s what it was and now as soon as I have anything with a hidden wheat ingredient or something similar the pain comes back even worse.

“So I wanted to help others with various allergies and intolerances to both food and drink while promoting Scottish produce at the same time.

“That’s why I came up with the festival title ‘Go Free From’ and would like to reach out to others. There will be a festival in Dundee and I plan to take it on the road to Edinburgh and Glasgow and maybe more places.

“I like to eat out a lot, but I have noticed that when I ask for anything without wheat I am steered towards the vegan options.

“But that’s not what I am looking for and I like meat dishes.

“I will launch the Go Free From festival in March and also have a website with advice and options.”