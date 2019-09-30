Food fayre returns to Ferry next month with proceeds going to Dundee mental health charity

The Ferry Food Fayre is returning to Broughty Ferry next month.

Taking place on Sunday October 20, the event celebrates Broughty Ferry’s food and hospitality industry by showcasing what’s on offer in the area.

The fayre will take place at the Woodlands Hotel from noon and run until 4.30pm.

There will be a variety of food and drinks organisations at the fayre including, Cairn o Mohr Real Fruit Wines and the Cheesery.

Attendees will also be able to sample sweet treats from Fudge and Fancies.

Funds from this year’s event will go towards local youth mental health charity Feeling Strong. Last year’s event raised funds which went towards the Maggies Centre in Dundee.

At this year’s event there will also be the return of the Great Broughty Bake Off, with seven different categories, including a jam category which requires one jar of something sweet, or savoury, traditional or unusual. Entry forms are available from The Cake Guru or by messaging the Ferry Food Fayre Facebook page.

The £2 entry fee will go to Feeling Strong.

Feeling Strong aims to make sure that every young person in Dundee who has experienced a mental health or wellbeing challenge, is supported.

The charity was formed in April 2018.

This will be the fifth time the Food Fayre has been held.