Dundee-based charity sees food deliveries increase by 350% across Tayside and Fife

A Dundee-based charity has delivered 350% more food to frontline groups since lockdown measures began.

In just eight weeks, FareShare Tayside and Fife has distributed more than 200 tonnes of in-date surplus food from the food industry to 175 charities – 24 of them new – including domestic school breakfast clubs, foodbanks, day centres and eight Covid response groups in Dundee.

Manager Chris Doig said: “Because of the lockdown many more families and individuals are finding themselves in really tough circumstances, and demand for our food has skyrocketed. We’re doing everything we can to continue to get food on to people’s plates, whether that’s delivering fresh food to homeless hostels and domestic violence refuges, or supplying community organisations with the packets and tins they need to get vital food supplies on to the doorsteps of families who are self-isolating.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our team of volunteers who have gone above and beyond to get this food out, and to everyone who has made a donation. These are tough times for everyone and it’s so heartening to see our community pulling together to get food out to the people who need it most.”

To find out more and donate food to FareShare Tayside and Fife, visit Tesco stores in Kingsway Dundee, Monifieth, and Arbroath, where you can buy and donate items at in-store collection points.