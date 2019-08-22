Food charity serves up 10,000 meals to Tayside and Fife kids over school holidays

A local food charity has provided more than 10,000 meals to school children over the summer school holiday.

FareShare Tayside and Fife, a surplus food redistribution charity run by Transform, gave out an estimated 13,334 meals to children at risk of hunger over the six-week break.

The food provision was co-ordinated as part of FareShare’s ActiveAte campaign, which supports children at risk of hunger when schools break up and the safety net of free school meals is gone.

Chris Doig, manager at FareShare Tayside and Fife highlighted the importance of providing the service during the school break.

He said: “For parents of children who normally receive free school meals, the summer can be a really difficult time.

“With the strain of added food costs, activities and childcare leaving many families struggling to provide food.

“ActiveAte is our campaign to demonstrate the glaring need for enhanced food provision in our communities over the summer – and address the issue across the region.”

Chris Forber, Community Link Worker at the Club, said: “Over the seven week summer holiday in Perth we were able to provide over a thousand meals to families in the Letham area.”

