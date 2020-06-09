Food charity provides almost 500,000 meals to vulnerable across Tayside since lockdown began

A charity delivering food to those in need across Tayside and Fife has handed out almost 500,000 meals during lockdown.

FareShare Tayside and Fife, operating in partnership with Transform, has delivered 350% more food to frontline charities since lockdown measures began.

Last year the charity, based in Dundee, redistributed 518 tonnes of in-date surplus food from the food industry, to 151 charities including school breakfast clubs, food banks and day centres.

However, in the past eight weeks demand for the service has soared, and the charity has delivered over 200 tonnes of food, and signed up an extra 24 frontline charities.

These groups include eight Covid response groups in Dundee as well as local authority food hubs in Angus, Perth, Fife, Clackmannanshire and Kinross.

The charity provides fresh food as well as packets and tins to those who are self-isolating as well as those who are vulnerable.

Chris Doig, Manager at FareShare Tayside and Fife, said: “Because of the lockdown many more families and individuals are finding themselves in really tough circumstances, and demand for our food has skyrocketed.

“We’re doing everything we can to continue to get food onto people’s plates, whether that’s delivering fresh food to homeless hostels and domestic violence refuges, or supplying community organisations with the packets and tins they need to get vital food supplies onto the doorsteps of families who are self-isolating.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our team of volunteers who have gone above and beyond to get this food out, and to everyone who has made a donation.

“These are tough times for everyone and it’s so heartening to see our community pulling together to get food out to the people who need it most during this crisis.”

The charity has collection points at the Kingsway Dundee, Moniefieth and Abroath Tesco stores.