Food and drink discounts to continue in Tayside despite end of Eat Out to Help Out scheme

Restaurants across Tayside are hoping to keep the good times rolling by continuing a government-led discount scheme.

Some eateries across Tayside have pledged to continue the Eat Out to Help Out offer which will continue throughout September, despite the scheme finishing today.

The scheme, which was implemented at the start of the month and gave customers 50% off on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, proved hugely popular with both customers and business owners.

The popularity of the scheme has given many business owners the idea to continue offering deals and discounts throughout the next month, such as Kevin Webster, owner of Porters in the City Quay.

He said: “We are offering a 30% off all food and soft drinks on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday throughout September.

“We decided to do this just based on how popular and successful the government scheme was.

“We also just wanted to give something back to the people who are coming in and supporting us through this tough time, we are so grateful to everyone who has come through the doors.

“The plan is, if we get some good reviews, to extend it a few more months.

“We also thought that with folks not being able to go abroad as much as they’d like to this summer they might have a bit of spare cash to come out twice or even just once a month.”

Kevin also expressed how important it is for businesses to keep up the momentum brought in by the scheme, saying: “It was great seeing the restaurant with an atmosphere and a slight buzz.

“I think that the Eat Out to Help Out campaign has been absolutely brilliant for businesses, we obviously had to change our layout a bit for social distancing, but we are very grateful for how much of a success it has been.

“It was good to be busy.”

Other bars are also planning to offer discounts to customers this September, such as Duke’s Corner on Brown Street.

© Mhairi Edwards

The popular eatery is planning to offer 25% off all soft drinks and food throughout the next month from Monday to Wednesday.

Alex MacTurk, manager of the pub and restaurant, said: “We were certainly busy throughout August thanks to the 50% off plan, we were booked out pretty much every lunchtime.

“We’re just looking to keep the footfall, obviously we can’t offer the 50%, but we think this should be pretty good.

“I think that the scheme was very helpful for most people and with students starting to return to the city for university we thought that it might encourage them to come out.

“We just announced it yesterday, but I think that it’s going to be very popular.

“It’s still a bit early to gauge people’s reaction, but I think that an offer of something like this is only going to be a positive.”

Businesses in Angus will also be offering discounts, with Andreou’s Bistro in Arbroath offering a 25% discount on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and a 20% reduction on prices on Sunday.

The Townhouse Hotel is offering discounts as well, giving customers 25% off on all Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

© DC Thomson & Co. Ltd.

In a post on its Facebook the hotel said said: “We shall continue for the whole of September with 25% off all food Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

“Reservations are recommended.”