Food allergy sufferers ‘more confident’ about eating out since new rules in 2014

Consumers with food allergies are more confident about eating out following the introduction of rules requiring restaurants to tell diners about 14 everyday allergens, according to a study.

Some 70% of food allergic and intolerant consumers feel more confident about asking staff for information about ingredients, the research by the University of Bath for the Food Standards Agency (FSA) found.

A survey found 56% of these consumers value staff more as a source of information, and 63% said they could rely on talking to the chef about their allergies.

It also found 44% are more adventurous about eating out since the new rules came into force in December 2014, and 35% report an improvement in allergen information on the menu.

More than two million people in the UK have a food allergy and an estimated 600,000 have coeliac disease.

Restaurants and takeaways across Europe are required under the law to tell customers if their food contains ingredients known to trigger allergies.

Staff must provide information on 14 everyday allergens including nuts, milk, celery, gluten, soya and wheat.

The measures cover meals served in bakeries, cafes, care homes and packaged produce sold by supermarkets.

FSA chairwoman Heather Hancock said: “Everyone should be able to trust their food. When people live with a food allergy or intolerance that can make them really ill or be life-threatening, that trust becomes critical.

“This new research shows that many food businesses have a good understanding of the allergen information rules, with the result that consumers trust them and feel confident that they’ll be safe when eating out.”

She added: “Some, often smaller, food businesses haven’t got on top of providing allergen information yet.

“I hope this research helps them see the importance of meeting their obligations and the benefits it delivers.

“At the FSA, we’ll be increasing our efforts to ensure businesses understand their responsibilities and their customer.”