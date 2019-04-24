Fomer Blockbuster store in Fife to be turned into pub as council approves licence

A new pub has been granted a licence to open in Glenrothes.

It will be located at the site of the former Blockbuster store in the Glenwood Centre after it was given its alcohol licence by councillors at the region’s licensing board.

The applicant, Amir Aslam, told the board there was a need for the development in the area after the loss of a number of other venues.

“There were two pubs in the area previously,” he said.

“Both were demolished during the redevelopment of the area and now there are a lack of these facilities.

“There aren’t any in that area now as far as I’m aware.

“We are hoping that this new facility would meet the demand.”

Labour councillor Alistair Cameron raised some concerns that the Glenwood Centre would soon be undergoing redevelopment, asking: “How does this plan fit in with the work that would be done in that area?”

Mr Aslam responded: “We are aware in the future there is going to be redevelopment, but until that happens there are communities there and they have a need.

“We believe there should be those facilities there. Hopefully when the regeneration does happen, the same facilities can be provided within the area. Providing that the application is granted, we hope to be open as soon as possible.”

Fife Council has earmarked £1.5 million over a three-year period to redevelop the centre.