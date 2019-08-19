Follow live updates as councillors decide fate of Camperdown Golf Course

Camperdown Golf Course’s fate is up for discussion tonight as city councillors meet to discuss a report that recommends its closure at the end of the current season.

Councillors will hear that Dundee City Council is not in a position to fully subsidise the delivery of golf at both parks and as a result Leisure & Culture Dundee will only operate golf services at Caird Park.

The report, to go before the council’s policy and resources committee, says the move would cut the level of golf subsidy needed by the operator from £440,000 to £54,000 by 2021.

As reported in The Courier, one of the world’s leading golf course designers said he is convinced the city council will regret shutting Dundee’s Camperdown facility if the move is voted through.

Forrest Richardson, who will next year take up the presidency of the American Society of Golf Course Architects, said he was “terribly saddened” to hear of plans to shut the 18-holer.

