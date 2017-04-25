Interim Dundee boss Neil McCann is giving his full attention to keeping the Dark Blues in the Premiership.

Rival TV pundit Chris Sutton had a pop at him over the weekend as he worked on his “day job” by being in the Sky studio at Hampden for both Scottish Cup semi-finals.

BT Sport expert Sutton took to twitter to question whether his opposite number could do both jobs and suggested trying to could cost his team their top-flight place.

Dundee fans have every right to expect a committed manager. You're either in or out!!Weekend off could cost Prem status… https://t.co/MO8q7Oz0QN — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) April 23, 2017

Have Dundee appointed a part time manager??… 7 straight losses… McCann in.. New ideas to work on … Have the weekend off👎 — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) April 23, 2017

What he didn’t seem to realise was that McCann’s weekend TV work will be his last of the season.

When he was appointed at Dens last Tuesday he revealed he would fulfil his commitments with Sky over the weekend, but would be covering no further games until Dundee’s season was over.

From yesterday he began working full-time at Dens and even his weekend work fitted in with his players’ days off.

Once the season is over he will hold meetings with Sky and Dundee concerning his long-term future.

For his first game in charge, at Motherwell on Saturday, he will be without suspended full-back Cammy Kerr.

He should have the option of using Kosta Gadzhalov for 90 minutes at Fir Park.

The Bulgarian returned from injury to make the bench for the defeat against Hamilton in what turned out to be Paul Hartley’s last game in charge.

And he completed 90 minutes for the Development League team against Rangers last week.

The new boss will also have an opportunity to run the rule over some of his fringe players when the second string play Inverness Caley Thistle today in their penultimate league fixture.