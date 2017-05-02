Fed-up residents have hit out after flytippers struck near a Dundee monument.

Piles of rubbish have been dumped along the length of Emmock Road in recent weeks, not far from the Black Watch monument on Powrie Brae.

Items which have been left along a stretch of roughly 300 yards include doors, chairs, blinds and toys.

Nearby residents now want to see action to tackle flytipping in the area.

Jackie Waugh, 49, of Millburn Gardens, said: “I’ve heard about quite a bit of dumping going on around there.

“It’s mostly up towards the newer houses.

“It’s such a big area and there’s quite a lot of dumping happening.

“There’s absolutely no need for it, especially considering it would be just as quick for some people to go to one of the dumps rather than leave it there — it’s pretty frustrating.

“The council needs to start looking at the problem now before it gets worse.”

Gavin Smith, 34, also of Millburn Gardens, said rubbish is being dumped along the whole length of Emmock Road.

He said: “Part of the problem is that they closed the dump at Clepington Road.

“Because it’s such a big area it’s easy to find places to go and dump stuff.

“The council’s policy on refuse doesn’t help matters either.

“I do have a bit of sympathy in the sense that it’s difficult to police.

“That said, they still need to find a way of addressing it.

“It’s really annoying because it is just the height of laziness.

“Why just dump stuff by the road when it’s just as easy to get it done properly?”

Certain areas of Dundee have been blighted by flytipping for several years.

Piles of waste and furniture are regularly dumped behind Dundee Ice Arena, not far from Camperdown Park — one of the city’s most popular beauty spots.

Residents in Lochee voiced their anger in April over an array of household items which had been left lying near homes in Burnside Walk for more than a month.

Dundee City Council has been asked to comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.