Fears have been raised that the “crazy” closure of Monifieth recycling centre will lead to flytipping.

Angus Council has announced that the facility will shut its doors in June.

Stewart Ellis, a member of the town’s community council spoke to the Tele about the issue.

It comes following a heated meeting of the community council last week, where it was claimed Monifieth was the “forgotten burgh” of Angus and was being “ignored” by the authority due to its close location to Dundee.

Angus Council has announced the recycling centre will close on June 24 as part of budget savings for the 2017/18 financial year.

Mr Ellis, 65, who works for the Department of Work and Pensions, said: “This is just totally sickening. By my calculations, Monifieth contributes £4.65 million a year in council tax revenue. We have one of the very lowest council tax arrears in the whole of Scotland and yet we get treated like this. Monifieth is no more than a cash cow for the rest of the Angus area north of Forfar.”

Mr Ellis said that the imminent closure of the centre will lead to the dumping of waste, adding: “You’re just going to end up seeing stuff dumped at the golf course next to Barry Buddon.

“Yet in the meantime, we are being told we need to reduce carbon emissions — it’s crazy. Folk won’t pay £40 for an uplift of an old sofa so stuff will just be dumped and it will look horrendous. There will be a huge increase in flytipping. And that will cost a lot more in the long term than it would to keep the recycling centre open when you consider the costs to uplift stuff and the man hours involved.

“Yet again, Monifieth is the forgotten burgh of Angus and is being punished for being close to Dundee.”