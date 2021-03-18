Flytippers turning Dundee footpath into ‘dumping ground’

A communal footpath is being turned into a “dumping ground” for disused furniture and household goods, according to frustrated residents.

Items are continually being dumped on a footpath on Dundee’s Wolseley Street, near its junction with Dundonald Street.

Items including a cooker, trolley and sofa have been left on the path for weeks, with one local person confirming the cooker has been there for months.

Mazafar Hussain, who has lived in the street for more than 10 years, said there is a concern the footpath was becoming a “dumping ground”.

“It is a bit of an eyesore,” he said.

“It has been there for a while, some of the items longer than others.

“My concern is that people are seeing stuff getting dumped there and they are now thinking it’s okay to add to it.”

Lindsay McKay, 38, said since she moved into the area in 2019 there had always been some form of rubbish on the path.

She said: “There are bins just around the corner. I know these items aren’t to be dumped there either but it would be a better place for them.

“It’s a shame that someone has chosen to dump these items of furniture on the path. Since we arrived in the area this has been a continual problem.

“Aside from that path the street as a whole is generally okay but there is no excuse for dumping it there.”

One local person, who did not wish to be named, said due to the path’s location it made it easier for those responsible to dump the items.

“There is definitely an ‘out of sight, out of mind’ attitude with this path.

“This has been an ongoing problem for a few years — the items will maybe get removed but more things will just get dumped in their place.

“If it’s not trolleys and sofas it’s bits of carpet, they are a regular feature now. It’s an eyesore and a major frustration for the people living here.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council condemned those responsible for the “selfish” and “dishonest” activity.

“So-called fly-tipping is an anti-social behaviour that blights communities and areas where it happens.

“Our Take Pride in Your City campaign exists to encourage everyone to do their bit to keep the city clean for all to enjoy.

“Anyone who does flytip is acting illegally and the council has robust procedures to try to deter this selfish and dishonest activity including issuing a fixed penalty notice or reporting culprits to the Procurator Fiscal who has the power to fine up to £40,000.

“You can report flytipping on the council’s website at www.dundeecity.gov.uk/service-area/neighbourhood-services/environment/fly-tipping.”