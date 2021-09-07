News / Local / Angus Flying visit: ‘Human swan’ lands in Fife and Angus ahead of COP26 By Katy Scott September 7, 2021, 12:06 pm Updated: September 7, 2021, 12:56 pm The "Human Swan" was greeted by students at Levenmouth Academy. A woman dubbed the ‘human swan’ has flow into Fife and Angus as part of a round-Britain climate challenge ahead of COP26. Sacha Dench is using an electric paramotor – a paraglider with an engine – as part of her mission to raise climate awareness in the lead-up to the major climate conference in Glasgow. She is also attempting a Guinness World Record on her journey by travelling 3,000 miles in an electric-powered flying machine. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe