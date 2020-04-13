Flyers signposting services for vulnerable people during lockdown to be distributed across Dundee

Thousands of flyers signposting services to protect vulnerable people during lockdown are to be distributed across Dundee.

Around 15,000 flyers, which will cover a range of subjects including child and adult protection, violence against women and alcohol consumption, will be distributed directly to citizens across the city.

The leaflets will be delivered primarily through free food providers such as food banks and community larders.

Authorities are keen to ensure that anyone in need knows where to turn during a period when citizens are spending much of their time behind closed doors at home.

The flyers are also being shared on the council’s social media channels.

Meanwhile, Council Leader John Alexander said efforts were also continuing to support Dundonians who, due to serious health conditions, are unable to leave their homes at all.

© DC Thomson

“In most cases, people who are shielding will be supported by family, friends and neighbours. But not everyone has that local support, and that’s where we can step in to help,” he said.

“We and our partners have been working hard to put a support network in place, including the delivery of essential food and prescription medicines.”

“We’ve already been contacted by a number of people in need of help, and would encourage anyone else who is shielding and needs urgent food or medicines to get in touch with us.”

Support can be requested via the freephone Dundee helpline 0300 123 1403 or online at www.taysidecares.co.uk.