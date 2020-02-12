Fly-tipping in Dundee amongst the worst in Scotland, figures reveal

Dundee has one of the highest rates of fly-tipping in Scotland, figures have revealed.

An FOI provided by the Lib Dems said that since 2017, the local authority has been notified of more than 3,000 incidents of fly-tipping across the city.

It revealed that in the City of Discovery, 1,290 reports of illegal dumping were made in 2017. This number fell slightly the following year to 1,018 before climbing again to 1,125 in 2019.

This means that over the three-year period, an average of three incidents a day have been recorded by Dundee City Council

It was also shown that Dundee is ahead of other local authorities, including Angus Council, which received a total of 1,630 reports since the beginning of the 2016/17 financial year, and Aberdeenshire Council, which recorded 1,985 incidents in the same period.

Mike Rumbles, who is the MSP for the North East Scotland constituency, said he was disappointed at the figures for Dundee, labelling the practice as “selfish”.

“The volume of complaints about fly-tipping in recent years is shocking. Fly-tipping is a serious problem in Dundee and blights the community,” he said.

“People are rightly disgusted to find their area has been used as an impromptu rubbish dump. It is lazy, selfish, damaging to the environment and too often leaves those affected having to pay to clean it up.”

The Lib Dem MSP also called for stronger penalties to be imposed on those who are responsible for carrying out the

He added: “Those who dispose of waste illegally should face the full force of the law. The Scottish Government should look at whether the existing penalty is a strong enough deterrent.”

The problem of fly-tipping is not unique to Dundee however, with neighboring areas also noting a high number of incidents over the past three years. Figures revealed in the FOI showed that Perth and Kinross council were called to a total of 2,359 incidents since 2016/2017.

Fly-tipping is a criminal offence and according to the Scottish Government website, “if the case goes to court, someone convicted of fly-tipping could be fined up to £40,000 and/or imprisoned for up to 12 months”.

Yet despite the figures shown in the FOI, prosecution of the offence remains low – with neither Angus or Perth and Kinross councils referring a single case to the Procurator Fiscal since 2016.

No figures were provided as to how many of the 3,433 incidents reported in Dundee had been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “So called fly-tipping is an anti-social behaviour that blights communities and areas where it happens.

“Anyone who does it also acting illegally and the council has robust procedures to try to deter this selfish and dishonest activity including issuing a fixed penalty notice or reporting culprits to the Procurator Fiscal who has the power to fine up to £40,000.”