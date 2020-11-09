Fly-tipping in Angus condemned as ‘disgusting’

Fly-tippers have outraged a community after dumping a massive pile of rubbish on a quiet roadside.

The waste has been left on the Gagie side road near to Westhall Terrace, close to Kellas in Angus.

The haul of junk includes a mattress, household furniture, washing machine, tumble dryer, cardboard and a carpet.

Councillor for the area Craig Fotheringham said he was “absolutely disgusted.”

Mr Fotheringham said: “This is unbelievable and shocking. I am absolutely disgusted at the amount of stuff that has been dumped at this site.

“How anyone thinks this is acceptable is completely beyond me.

“Whoever has done this is completely lacking in civic pride and has to be made accountable for their actions.

“In Angus we have seven local authority skip sites, including three large general waste skips.

“These are there for anyone to use so there is absolutely no excuse for anyone to be fly-tipping rubbish like this in our countryside.”

Mr Fotheringham said he would be finding out if this was on council land and would be contacting the council’s environment officers to get the rubbish removed.

He said: “I will also be asking them to try to see if there is any evidence left behind to show who has dumped this.

“It is often surprising that people actually dump things that reveal who they are – envelopes or such like with their names and addresses on them.

“If that has happened in this case then we will find the people that have dumped this rubbish. and they will be made to account for their actions.”

One local resident said: “This rubbish first appeared a few days ago and has been added to since.

“This is a completely disgusting mess. There are numerous households items dumped along with a pile of cardboard boxes.

“Somebody has obviously just come out to the countryside and thought it was okay to throw this down at the side of the road.

“The local authority will have to come along now and clear this up so the rest of us will end up paying for the laziness of whoever has done this.

“These people have no thought or consideration for anyone else at all.

“To blight the countryside in this way is absolutely despicable.

“I hope the police find out who did this and bring these people to justice.”