Rubbish strewn on a former Dundee golf course has led to calls for three local councils to join forces to tackle fly-tipping.

This latest incident in Dundee was discovered by a walker at Camperdown Park, who said he was shocked at the extent of rubbish strewn across the ground.

Piles of rubbish were dumped in three locations on the former golf course and on the nature trail through the park.

It comes just weeks after a huge pile of tyres were dumped near Templeton Woods, another city beauty spot.

© Supplied by Dave Martin

The walker said: “I hate to see this in one of our beautiful local parks that is used by so many families to enjoy nature in our city. Fly-tipping ruins this for everyone.”

Now a Dundee councillor is calling on three local councils, Dundee, Angus and Perth & Kinross to cooperate more in a bid to crack down on the issue.

Dundee City Council Labour group leader Kevin Keenan said: “Fly-tipping is never acceptable and we are having to deal with more and more of it.

“There is no question that anyone fly-tipping needs to be caught and dealt with.

“Confusing council rules have lead to fly-tipping”

“When council workers go to clear up fly-tipping, which they need to do at a cost to the public purse, they look for anything that might identify who dumped the rubbish.”

Mr Keenan said he recognised that “confusing” council rules have led to fly-tipping increasingly becoming the easiest way for people to dispose of rubbish destined for recycling sites.

“As part of my ward is right on the boundary of Dundee and Angus, we have had situations in the past where councils have argued about whose land the fly-tipping was actually on and who was responsible for getting rid of it,” he said.

© DC Thomson / Dougie Nicolson

“Again, greater cooperation between the local authorities might help to ease this situation.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We have an ongoing dialogue with neighbouring local authorities to combat fly-tipping and discuss access to recycling centres.

“Residents are reminded that they should not be travelling between council areas due to current Covid-19 restrictions. We are continuing to monitor the situation at our recycling centres.”

© DCT Media

The local authority also reminded residents that culprits could face a fixed penalty notice, or be reported to the procurator fiscal, with the power to issue fines of up to £40,000.

Meanwhile, Angus Council said constructive discussions regards access to recycling centres in Angus and Dundee were ongoing.

“Any developments will be announced in due course,” a spokesman said.

Perth and Kinross Council, which also has a number of recycling centres across the region, was approached for comment.

Fly-tipping in Dundee can be reported on the council’s website.

Guidance on the issue is also available from Angus Council.

And Perth & Kinross residents can find out more here.

Read more: