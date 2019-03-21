Fly-tipping at Dundee beauty spot blasted by local councillor

Fly-tippers dumped a settee and a car wheel at a Broughty Ferry beauty spot.

SNP councillor Kevin Cordell said he was “disappointed” to find the items abandoned on the beach next to the lifeboat station.

It comes on the same day that conservationists in Angus warned the county is being turned into a “giant rubbish tip” by rogue dumpers.

Mr Cordell said he was shocked that someone would dump the two items on the beach when there has been so much publicity about pollution.

He said: “Fly-tipping is antisocial behaviour.

“To dump it into our marine environment, when so much work is being done to raise awareness about the damage the pollution of our seas does, seems even more incredible somehow.

“I have reported this to our environmental compliance team and the matter is being investigated.”

Mr Cordell added: “Anyone who fly-tips is acting illegally and the council has robust procedures to deter this selfish and dishonest activity.”