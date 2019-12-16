Fly tipper apologises after dumping waste near children’s soft play area in Dundee

A fly tipper has issued a grovelling apology after discarding rubbish bags near a children’s soft play centre.

Staff at the Fun Factory on Camperdown Road were left fizzing after returning to their premises last week to find the bags strewn across the car park.

Manager Tracey Watson and her staff were forced to clean up the waste on Wednesday morning after birds had pecked away at the bags.

The team turned into detectives after identifying letters within the household waste before returning it to an address on nearby Gleneagles Avenue.

Tracey confirmed a man had contacted them on Friday to apologise for the incident explaining he hadn’t realised there was a children play area or nursery in the area.

She said: “We came into the car park to discover the waste and we were angry that someone had dumped all that rubbish.

“There have been issues with people parking here, eating their food and dumping their rubbish but this was the worst.

“You could tell someone had come down in a car and just dumped this.”

The business uploaded images of the rubbish to their social media page before offering the owner a chance to come and collect the mess before revealing his identity.

She added: “At first we thought the person could have paid for a collection and been unaware of what had happened so that’s why we posted about it in the first instance.”

After allowing the owner to come forward staff from the business decided to return it to the owners front garden.

She said: “A man phoned to apologise on Friday and explained he didn’t realise these businesses were here but I explained he shouldn’t have been doing it in the first instance.”

Tracey said there was enough bin provisions to dump the waste accordingly without driving to another area to leave their trash.

She said: “I’m aware of the recent incident at the Birkhill Cemetery were items were dumped and it’s horrible that people think this is acceptable.

“It is a problem everywhere but there is enough bins to dump household bin bags in there was no excuse for what happened here.

“I hope this incident will be a lesson to this man and he won’t do it again.”