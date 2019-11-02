Flu jab warning issued by NHS Tayside ahead of ‘challenging winter’

Health bosses are urging as many people as possible to get their flu vaccinations this season in the face of a “challenging winter”.

NHS Tayside’s flu vaccine campaign was outlined at a board meeting held yesterday at Ninewells Hospital.

Addressing board members, Dr Elaine Henry – who acts as the clinical lead for winter planning – pointed to the difficult flu season in Australia to outline the potential challenges facing hospitals.

Dr Henry said: “We suspect this winter will be challenging.

“The flu season in the southern hemisphere was relatively prolonged and there were significantly higher numbers of people who contracted the virus.”

NHS Tayside is aiming to lead by example and is hoping to get as many staff members vaccinated as possible. Dr Henry added: “Twelve per cent of our staff have been vaccinated in October.

“The target that has been set by the board is 65%.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Among those getting the vaccine yesterday were chief executive Grant Archibald and acting medical director Professor Peter Stonebridge.

Prior to visiting the vaccination clinic, Mr Archibald spoke to board members about the importance of getting the jab.

He said: “We are due a flu outbreak because of what has been going on in the southern hemisphere. It has been a generation since we last had a flu epidemic so people underestimate how dangerous it can be.”

Professor Stonebridge added: “Healthcare workers have a higher risk of flu compared to the general public, with up to one in four likely to become infected during a mild flu season, and more than two-thirds of people with flu may not have any symptoms but could still pass it on to others.”

The vaccine is available free of charge for people in at-risk groups, pregnant women, those aged 65 years and over and unpaid carers.