Flower vandalism at grave ‘feels personal’ says angry Carnoustie family

A family have been left angry and upset after flowers laid at their gran’s grave were destroyed.

Tammi Watson, 29, had been visiting the grave of her great-gran Agnes Beeching in Shanwell Cemetery on Sunday when she found the flower heads had been chopped off.

After Tammi posted pictures on social media, many commented that the strange act could have been caused by local wildlife.

But Tammi doubts this because the flowers heads were left lying in a neat pile close by.

Restaurant manager Tammi said: “I grew up in Carnoustie before moving to Glasgow but come back as often as I can to visit my great-gran’s grave and the rest of my family.

“On Sunday afternoon I went to the cemetery to visit the grave and instantly noticed the damaged flowers.

“I first thought it could have been animals too but after looking around the cemetery I noticed that my gran’s grave was the only one that I could find where flowers were damaged.

Tammi added: “I was just so angry when I saw the flowers that I needed to know if anyone saw anything, and that is why I posted on social media, which I never normally do.

“Someone said it could just be bratty kids but it feels personal as her flowers were the only ones touched. Even if it was random it still feels very personal.

“My gran only passed away in May 2019 so the grief is definitely still fresh, as I was incredibly close to her but I think, even if it had been 10-15 years later, I would still be as angry and upset.

“She was like another mum to me, she was my role model and I had the highest respect for her and I know the majority of people who knew my gran in Carnoustie would say the same thing.”

Tammi’s mum, Leah now visits the cemetery every day to ensure the grave has not been tampered with again.

Tammi added: “It is not just me that this has affected, my mum would visit the grave most days anyway but she is now going out of her mind thinking it is to do with her. She’s now going to the grave just to check that it is secure.

“I would really like to find the people responsible, just to know that they wouldn’t do it again and no other family would have to go through this.

“I also think it would be good to have some more security or CCTV at the cemetery too.”