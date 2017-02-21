Floral tributes have been left close to a Tayside river where a two-year-old boy died.

The tot’s body was pulled from the River Ericht at Milton of Drimmie, near Bridge of Cally in Perthshire, following a major search on Sunday after the youngster was reported missing.

On Monday, locals had left bunches of flowers tied to a gate near the rural farmhouse where the boy is understood to have lived. A toy had also been left at the scene.

Police were still present but officers said that nobody was in the boy’s family home.

The toddler has yet to be named.

A local gamekeeper who helped in the search broke down as he spoke to the Tele about the tragedy.

The man, who did not wish to be named, had helped in the hunt for the youngster after he had been reported missing just after 11am.

He said: “I was involved in the search straight away. This is a tragedy. I have grandkids that age.”

Another neighbour said the whole community would be upset.

He added: “This is a big glen with a small community. It will affect us all.

“The first I knew about it was on the news on Sunday night. It’s a total tragedy.” Another local, who didn’t wish to be named, added: “This is such a terrible thing to have happened.”

Police, fire and rescue crews, and an air ambulance were among the emergency services called to the scene. They spent just over an hour scouring the area before the boy’s body was found. A police cordon was thrown up around roads, limiting access, as a huge number of emergency service vehicles built up.