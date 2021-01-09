Floral tributes laid for tragic pensioner who died in Lochee blaze

Floral tributes from relatives were among those laid at the scene where an 82-year-old woman perished in a devastating fire.

Tragically, a poignant message indicated the Lochee pensioner was about to celebrate her birthday.

It read: “This isn’t the birthday we planned for you mum – our hearts are broken. We hope you are at peace and fly high with your angel wings.”

The card is signed, Angela, Laura and Euan.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

There were other bouquets of flowers with cards attached to the fence at the side of Coupar Angus Road, including another birthday card.

The pensioner’s remains were discovered by fire fighters in the burnt out property in Stewart Street on Thursday.

Police said on Friday that formal identification was still to be carried out and they would not be releasing the woman’s identity until after that had taken place.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

The fire broke out around 3am on Thursday morning and it took firefighters several hours to bring it under control.

Police Scotland have confirmed inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the fire.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

A cordon remained round the property and adjacent streets on Friday, and part of Coupar Angus Road was still sealed off for traffic.

Police continued to keep the public away from the property while fire investigation officers continued to try to determine the cause of the blaze.

© Supplied

Firefighters remained at the scene for much of Thursday and, hours after it had broken out, a large pall of smoke still hung over Lochee.

At the height of the blaze, flames could be seen across Lochee. Evacuated neighbours watched in horror as firefighters using a turntable ladder tried to bring the flames under control.

Many were forced to gather in a nearby car park as attempts were made to put the fire out.

One shocked neighbour who witnessed the blaze and attempts to put it out described it as “horrific”.

Another, Pauline Connelly said: “The flames were shooting into the sky. At one point it looked like the fire fighters were struggling to put it out.”

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

At the scene on Friday a passer-by said: “This is just so sad. My thoughts are with her family. What a horrible way to die.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 3.30am on Thursday, January, 7, officers in Dundee received a report of a fire at a property on Stewart Street.

“Emergency services attended and the body of an 82-year-old woman was found within.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”