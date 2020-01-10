Floodlights planned at Baxter Park’s tennis courts

Baxter Park’s tennis courts are in line for new floodlighting as part of a revamp.

The popular park has been earmarked for upgrading with a funding application going before the city council’s neighbourhood services committee.

If the bid is given official approval, £47,000 will be spent in a partnership agreement with Craigie Community Sports Hub.

Neighbourhood services committee convener, Councillor Anne Rendall, said: “It’s great to be able to extend the leisure opportunities available in the community.

“This is a perfect example of partnership working to deliver the facilities to allow local people to play tennis for longer in Baxter Park.

“Tennis is a great source of exercise and fun, and I’m sure the new floodlights will only increase the popularity of the facilities.”

Meanwhile, Craigie Community Sports Hub intends to deliver coaching programmes for community tennis at the courts.

The activities will run all year round, including programmes such as Tennis for Free which is promoted by Tennis Scotland

The courts previously received an upgrade in July last year when new tarmacadam surfaces were laid and paintwork freshened up. Additionally, new fencing was put up.

The floodlighting is expected to be completed by April.