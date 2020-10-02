Flooding ‘likely’ with Storm Alex set to bring heavy rain to parts of Tayside

Storm Alex is due to batter the north-east this weekend, with the Met Office now issuing an amber warning for the region.

The new warning will be in place from 6pm tomorrow until 6am on Sunday, with Angus, eastern Perthshire and the northern part of Dundee included.

A yellow warning for heavy rain is also in place from 3am tomorrow until noon on Sunday.

Storm Alex, which was named by French forecasters, is expected to cause “heavy and persistent rain throughout Saturday and into mid-Sunday across eastern Scotland”.

Between 40-70mm (1.5-2.7ins) of rain are expected to fall in most areas, with 120mm (4.7ins) possible over high ground.

According to the Met Office, the amber warning means homes and businesses “are likely to be flooded” with damage to buildings possible.

Some rural communities may be cut off by flooding with power cuts “likely”

A “danger to life” warning is included in the alert for fast flowing or deep floodwater.

Disruption to both road and rail networks are expected.

The Met Office said: “An area of rain is expected to move into Scotland from the east on Saturday morning and persist through to Sunday before clearing westwards.

“This is likely to bring widely 40-70 mm of rain to this area with over 120 mm possible over the high ground.”