Flooding damage in Angus results in road closure

The impact of Storm Francis is still being felt one week on, with some roads in Angus still flooded and damaged.

Cart Road, also known as Auchmithie Beach track, has been rendered unusable following last week’s heavy rain and excessive use.

The small street, which leads down to Auchmithie Beach, is now riddled with cracks and potholes where water has destroyed the tarmac.

The damage has caused concern to many residents, and led to the closure of the road to the public last weekend.

It is maintained by Angus Housing Association, a group which manages almost 2,000 houses throughout Dundee and Angus.

Gail Robertson, director of the association, said: “The recent heavy rain has worn it away to the point that it is now a risk to drivers and members of the public.

“We’ve decided to take public safety first and close off the road but there’s still stair access to the beach – it hasn’t been closed off.”

The group is now looking for a way to repair the street, and is in discussions with Angus Council in order to find a solution.

Others areas of Angus also struggled with the bad weather brought in by last week’s storm.

The cycle path between East Haven and Arbroath experienced heavy flooding, with residents up to their ankles in water.