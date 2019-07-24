Flooding and thunderstorms expected as weather warning for Tayside and Fife issued

The Met Office has warned of flooding and more thunderstorms in Dundee, Tayside and Fife.

The forecaster has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across the region from 3pm tomorrow until 4am on Friday.

The warning comes despite forecasters predicting temperatures of up to 30C on Thursday.

The warning says: “Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“There is a chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, or damaged by lightning strikes, hail or sudden gusts of wind.”