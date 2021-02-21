Floodgates shut as Sepa put out flood warnings across Perth and Perthshire

Flood warnings have been put in place across Perth and Perthshire.

Sepa issued a fresh flood warning on Sunday morning due to high water levels in the River Tay and River Earn.

The River Tummel in Pitlochry and River Isla at Coupar Angus is also at risk of flooding due to heavy rainfall and snowmelt in recent days.

Residents around the North Inch and North Muirton could be affected in Perth city centre with basement properties at particular risk.

A Sepa spokesperson said: “A flood warning has been issued for Basement Properties from North Inch to Friarton Bridge.

“The Perth Flood Prevention Scheme is being activated.

“There is a risk to basement properties from water ingress whilst the river remains high.

“There is a risk to basement properties from water ingress whilst the river remains high.

“There may also be local surface water runoff and drainage issues.

“Businesses with basement properties are advised to check for water ingress and surface water issues.”

The local authority has now closed the floodgates in Perth.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Due to high levels of water in the River Tay, Perth and Kinross Council is closing flood gates adjacent to the river in the Harbour, Shore Road, Tay Street, North Inch and North Muirton area of Perth as a precaution.