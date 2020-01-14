Flood warning issued for Dundee and Angus, as Storm Brendan batters Scotland

A flood warning has been issued for Dundee and Angus, as Storm Brendan continues to batter parts of the country.

An alert posted on the Sepa website states: “There is a risk of significant coastal flooding on Monday and Tuesday due to higher than usual tides and large waves.

“This will increase the risk of flooding to low lying land and roads and could affect exposed coastal properties.

“There could also be wave over-topping of coastal defences and causeways. The periods of greatest risk are around the high tide which occurs at Arbroath around 1pm on Tuesday.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

Storm Brendan swept in at the start of the week, with the strongest gust recorded by the Met Office on Monday at 87mph at South Uist, in the Western Isles.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings of wind for the north-east, where gusts of 60-70 mph are possible.

In the Western Isles, all schools in Uist and Barra are closed, although they are still open for staff who are expected to attend “when they deem it safe to do so”.

All bus services on the islands have also been cancelled.