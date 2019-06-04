Flood warning issued for Dundee and Angus as region set for downpour

A flood alert has been issued for Dundee and Angus – with residents warned they need to “help protect themselves and their property”.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said heavy rain due to fall tonight and on Wednesday could cause a deluge in the local area.

Roads and “low-lying land” could be affected by the downpour, forecasters warn.

The Sepa flood alert reads: “A flood alert has been issued for Dundee and Angus. Locally heavy rain may affect the area on Tuesday evening and on Wednesday.

“Localised flooding of low lying land and roads from surface water and smaller watercourses is possible.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

“Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.”