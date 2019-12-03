Flood ruins home: Lochee gran says her Christmas has been ‘wrecked’

A Lochee gran wants Dundee City Council to stump-up more cash after flooding damaged her home.

Council tenant Allison Curran has a list of items that were damaged during the incident in June.

A Dundee City Council plumber had been working in the property above the 52-year-old’s flat in Yeamans Lane when water started “pouring in”.

Allison said a TV, laptop and Christmas tree were among the items damaged during the fiasco.

Although she didn’t have home insurance, Allison felt the council’s offer of £385 to replace carpets and other materials wasn’t enough.

The gran-of-four said: “The council plumber made an error. It eventually took four plumbers to source the stopcock to stop the water. They had to get plans for the building to source it, which took around 45 minutes. I had to move out overnight to a neighbour before some work was carried out the following day.”

Allison received £385 from the council, but she felt that sum should have been significantly more.

Allison said her Christmas preparations had also been stalled.

She said: “I got the sum of £385 just over two months ago.

“I felt there was at least another £700 required to cover the damage of the electrical goods.

“The tree was stored away in the cupboard along with the lights and decorations, but they were all ruined.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“At this stage I can’t afford to buy a new tree. I usually put it up as soon as it reaches December for the grandbairns. I realise I’m not insured but even if I was this would have seen my premiums skyrocket through no fault of my own.

“Initially the council weren’t going to pay me anything. Throughout this process I’ve been punted from pillar to post and I’m absolutely sick of it.”

A council spokesman said today: “We would encourage the tenant to contact us directly in order to resolve any issues.”