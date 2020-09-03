Flood risk concerns raised over site of proposed new Dundee secondary school

Concerns have been raised about the potential flood risk of the site proposed for a new Dundee secondary school.

In an online public consultation on the proposed merger of Craigie High School and Braeview Academy, questions were raised about plans to build the replacement campus on the site of the former St Saviour’s High.

One question asked: “The football pitches on the other side of the road basically flood every year, some worse than other, the water does flow across Drumgeith Road.

“If you are to build on this site, would the drains cope with more use from a building estimated to have 1800 plus people?”

Another added: “The school that was on this site, St Saviours, was finally knocked down because it was past its best and sinking.

“What has been done or will be done to stop this happening again to a building that is likely to be bigger than before?”

© DC Thomson

Responding to these queries, council officials said: “Following and utilising appropriate surface water drainage methods we would intend to utilise the Dighty Burn as an outlet to prevent any additional capacity or burden being added to the existing Scottish water drain network.

“Regardless of the outcome of the proposal, collaborative flood assessment is being undertaken with another local authority the length of the Dighty Burn to understand and address the long-standing flooding issues and reduce the impact of this for future years.

“Construction methods and technology have moved on considerably since the building of St Saviours RC High School on this site.

“A variety of mitigation measures will be undertaken prior to, during and after construction of a new building in order to prevent such an issue arising.”

The consultation also revealed concerns about the build up of traffic in the area, with one person claiming the problem is already a “nightmare”.

“If you are to build on this site, would the drains cope with more use from a building estimated to have 1800 plus people?” Public consultation question

They said: “That area is a nightmare some Saturdays and will get worse during the week when 1800 plus people are trying to get home.

“I do not think bigger is better and 1800 plus people in one area is it just too much for one area to cope with?”

Another added: “In Whitfield at the moment, as you are aware, we have an ongoing problem around the schools especially at 3pm to 4pm.”

Council officials moved to reassure the community that analysis of the area would be carried out in the event of the new school being built and this would include a “full traffic assessment”.

They said: “If the proposal goes ahead, part of the process that would be undertaken would include a full traffic assessment to consider the needs of the area and implement appropriate and necessary works to alleviate any potential issues during and after the construction of the building to support the associated roads and paths network.

“To combat issues related to drop off and pick up during the school week, part of the planning process will be to assess the requirements, undertake necessary work to the road and paths infrastructure and employ interventions such as drop off and pick up points, bus bays, pedestrian crossings, filter lanes and road calming measures to address any potential increase in traffic and avoid congestion.”

The online consultation on the merger will run until Friday 4 September, with a final decision on the proposals due to be made in January 2021.