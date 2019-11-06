Flood gate locks cut to rescue man near Queen’s Bridge in Perth

Emergency services helped rescue a man near Queen’s Bridge in Perth last night.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene amid concerns for his safety when he was spotted on the wrong side of the bridge along the flood wall.

The man was seen close to the water on a city stretch of the River Tay next to the bridge shortly before 9pm.

The alarm was raised by a passer-by and police and fire crews responded rapidly.

They were joined by a Tayside Contracts member of staff who helped firefighters cut through the locks on a flood gate so that the emergency services could reach the man.

He was then escorted from danger and taken away in a police vehicle.

An onlooker said: “I saw the police and fire people gathered near the Queen’s Bridge and realised they were trying to get to someone on the shore. They had to cut through the flood gate locks to get to him.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said today: “We were made aware about concerns for a person’s safety before 8.50pm last night. The person was removed safely and there were no arrests.”