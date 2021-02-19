Flood fears across Perthshire and Angus as river bursts its banks

A Perthshire road remains closed after the River Isla burst its banks overnight – with 18 flood warnings in effect across the local area.
Police have warned motorists to avoid several routes in Angus as melting snow and heavy rain persist. The conditions are expected to continue throughout Friday.
The A923 Dundee to Blairgowrie road at Butterybank in Coupar Angus, the C423 Aberbothrie road, and the B954 between Meigle and Alyth were all closed on Thursday evening due to flooding.
The B954 and A923 reopened on Friday morning, however the Aberbothrie road remains shut.
Tayside Police Division says “isolated flooding” from the Isla is still affecting all three routes.
Perth and Kinross Council warned motorists to be careful with more heavy rain due on Friday.
The B954 Alyth to Meigle road and the A923 Blairgowrie to Coupar Angus roads have both re – opened following yesterdays flooding. however heavy rain forecast for today so possibility flooding may return, drive carefully. The C423 at Aberbothrie remains closed at present.
18 flood warnings in place
The rivers Isla, Earn, Lyon,the upper Tay and the South Esk are among those said to be surging as a result of the weather conditions.
Milder temperatures have moved into Scotland following a prolonged spell of sub-zero conditions which brought chaos to the area.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued 18 flood warnings covering the Perthshire and Angus.
They cover the following areas:
- Kinnaird/Bridge of Dun
- Finavon and Tannadice
- The River Isla at Coupar Angus
- Upper Tay
- Pitlochry to Ballinluig
- Logierait to Jubilee Bridge
- Kemphill to Bridge of Isla
- Innerpeffray to Bridge of Earn
- Glen Lyon
- Dalguise
- Crieff to Innerpeffray
- Carse of Lennoch to Lochlane
- Caputh to Kinclaven
- Bridge of Ruthven to Leitfie
- Blairgowrie to the River Isla
- Ballinluig to Logierait
- Aberbothrie
- Callander
Met Office warning
A Met Office yellow warning for rain is in place until 9pm on Friday.
It reads: “Rain will become persistent and heavy at times from early on Friday morning, continuing through the day before easing in the evening.
“20-40mm is likely quite widely, with 50-60mm possible over some hilly areas. Further snowmelt is likely across the Southern Highlands, contributing to the flood risk.”
