Flood fears across Perthshire and Angus as river bursts its banks

A Perthshire road remains closed after the River Isla burst its banks overnight – with 18 flood warnings in effect across the local area.

Police have warned motorists to avoid several routes in Angus as melting snow and heavy rain persist. The conditions are expected to continue throughout Friday.

The A923 Dundee to Blairgowrie road at Butterybank in Coupar Angus, the C423 Aberbothrie road, and the B954 between Meigle and Alyth were all closed on Thursday evening due to flooding.

The B954 and A923 reopened on Friday morning, however the Aberbothrie road remains shut.

Tayside Police Division says “isolated flooding” from the Isla is still affecting all three routes.

Perth and Kinross Council warned motorists to be careful with more heavy rain due on Friday.

The B954 Alyth to Meigle road and the A923 Blairgowrie to Coupar Angus roads have both re – opened following yesterdays flooding. however heavy rain forecast for today so possibility flooding may return, drive carefully. The C423 at Aberbothrie remains closed at present. — Perth & Kinross Council (@PerthandKinross) February 19, 2021

18 flood warnings in place

The rivers Isla, Earn, Lyon,the upper Tay and the South Esk are among those said to be surging as a result of the weather conditions.

Milder temperatures have moved into Scotland following a prolonged spell of sub-zero conditions which brought chaos to the area.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued 18 flood warnings covering the Perthshire and Angus.

They cover the following areas:

Kinnaird/Bridge of Dun

Finavon and Tannadice

The River Isla at Coupar Angus

Upper Tay

Pitlochry to Ballinluig

Logierait to Jubilee Bridge

Kemphill to Bridge of Isla

Innerpeffray to Bridge of Earn

Glen Lyon

Dalguise

Crieff to Innerpeffray

Carse of Lennoch to Lochlane

Caputh to Kinclaven

Bridge of Ruthven to Leitfie

Blairgowrie to the River Isla

Ballinluig to Logierait

Aberbothrie

Callander

Met Office warning

A Met Office yellow warning for rain is in place until 9pm on Friday.

It reads: “Rain will become persistent and heavy at times from early on Friday morning, continuing through the day before easing in the evening.

“20-40mm is likely quite widely, with 50-60mm possible over some hilly areas. Further snowmelt is likely across the Southern Highlands, contributing to the flood risk.”

More to follow.