Flood alerts in place across all of Tayside as thaw begins

Flood alerts are in place across the whole of Tayside and Fife as a thaw sets in following a week of severe winter weather.

Milder temperatures have moved into Scotland following a prolonged spell of sub-zero conditions which brought chaos to the area.

Locals have been warned to prepare for flooding issues caused by melting snow from Monday into Wednesday.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued a series of flood alerts for the local area.

The organisation said rivers and burns across Angus, Dundee, Fife, and Perth and Kinross could overflow during the thaw.

All of the Sepa flood alerts warn: “On Monday through until Wednesday strong winds and milder air are expected to become established across the area.

“Lying snow is expected to start melting at most levels and although no significant rainfall is expected, there is the potential for flooding from small watercourses and rivers.

“Any flooding impacts are most likely to include flooding to low-lying land and roads and individual properties.

“Surface water may also be an issue in low-lying areas especially if the ground remains frozen.”

Sepa says it will “monitor the situation” as it continues.

Frozen spell on the way out

Last Thursday, the flood gates at Perth’s South Inch were closed in anticipation of a thaw.

Storm Darcy hit Tayside and Fife on Sunday, February 7, paving the way for several days of brutal blizzards from the other side of the North Sea.

Almost 1ft of snow landed as heavy showers battered the area, with temperatures plummeting to -18.2C in Perthshire.

Roads were left completely blocked, cars were abandoned and avalanches even occurred on local hills.

Monday is expected to bring milder conditions of up to 10C in Scotland, just days after Scotland’s coldest night since 1995 was set as Braemar hit -23C.