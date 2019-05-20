Flood alert issued for Dundee, Angus and Tayside with ‘intense’ rain forecast

A flood has been issued for Dundee, Angus and Tayside.

Sepa says heavy and intense showers are expected in Dundee and Angus today and tomorrow. A statement added: “Heavy and intense showers are expected during Monday and Tuesday. This could cause disruption due to flooding from local surface water run-off.

“Urban and developed rural areas, roads and impermeable surfaces are at risk of flooding. Due to the dispersed nature of the showers, not all areas will be impacted.”

A separate warning for Tayside adds: “This could cause disruption due to flooding from local surface water run-off, particularly in the eastern part of the area.

“Urban and developed rural areas, roads and impermeable surfaces are at risk of flooding. Due to the dispersed nature of the showers, not all areas will be impacted.”