Flood alert issued for Dundee as thunder expected this afternoon

A flood alert has been issued for Dundee and Angus as the unsettled spell of weather continues.

A SEPA statement says that heavy and slow moving showers are forecast for Dundee and Angus from midday onwards.

It adds: “This could cause minor disruption if the heaviest showers fall over urban areas or the transport network.

“Impacts may include localised flooding to low lying land, infrastructure and isolated properties. Due to the localised nature of these showers, not all areas will be affected.

“Minor flooding impacts from small watercourses and rapidly responding rivers may also occur.”

The BBC says that dry weather for the next few hours will be broken by thunderstorms in Dundee between 4pm and 6pm.

It does, however, say that the sun should emerge at 9pm – just in time for it to set 19 minutes later.

The long term outlook is also grim, with the Met Office predicting that temperatures won’t reach the highs recorded in June and July.

The summer in Dundee is likely to be among the wettest experienced in recent years after storms hit the area in June.

Some 144mm of rain fell in that month, which is 207% of the average for June, according to data collected by the Met Office between 1980 and 2010.