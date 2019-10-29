Flights from Dundee to London to remain at Stansted

Flights between Dundee to London will continue to land at Stansted, it has been confirmed.

Loganair will continue to run the link, with 11 trips each week.

The announcement was made by the UK’s aviation minister, Paul Maynard.

He said: “I am pleased to announce the extension of the London to Dundee route into 2020. This decision supports jobs and allows businesses to access global markets – as well as connecting friends and family. This is another example of how the UK Government is delivering for Dundee and the surrounding region.

“The renewal of funding is a clear demonstration of this government’s commitment to strengthen the vital ties between Scotland and the rest of the UK and our ambition for a thriving economy across the whole of the UK.”

Loganair has also committed to increasing the size of the planes on the route from a 33 seater aircraft to a 48 seater in May.