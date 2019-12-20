Flights between Dundee and London City to start next spring

Direct flights between Dundee and London City Airport are to be introduced next spring, it has been confirmed.

The Tele exclusively revealed earlier this year that airport bosses launched an ambitious bid to secure the route.

And now it has been confirmed that Loganair will operate the route, starting on March 29.

The original route to London City was stopped back in 2014 and recent research has found the majority of businesses in Tayside want to see a return to the capital’s hub.

The announcement means the route will no longer operate to Stansted.

A lead in fare of £59.99 each way will mean a reduction in the cost of a Dundee-London return, down by £10 on the return fare to Stansted.

© Supplied

This has been achieved despite an overall reduction in the public subsidy for the Dundee air service over the lifetime of the new contract.

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said: “There are real benefits for our customers in this move to fly directly into UK’s capital, not least being the reduced travel time to the heart of the city.

“London City Airport is only 10 minutes from Canary Wharf and 30 minutes from central London, making it ideal for both business and leisure travellers. It’s a substantial time saving on the Stansted Express journey.”

UK Government Minister for Scotland Douglas Ross said: “I am delighted that UK Government funding is helping to boost connectivity between Dundee and London, two fantastic UK cities.

“News that this important service will now serve London City Airport means business and leisure passengers will find it even easier to travel between Dundee and the very heart of London.”