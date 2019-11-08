Police stand guard at Dundee flat with man arrested on drugs-related charges

A property was sealed off in a day-long police operation resulting in one man being arrested on drug charges.

The flats on Albert Street, near the V&E Chalmers Guitar Centre in Stobswell, were cordoned-off from around 8am yesterday

Police stressed said there was “no danger” to the public but were initially unable to confirm the exact nature of the investigation.

During the incident two uniformed officers could be seen standing guard at the top of the block.

A number of vans were still on the scene last night shortly after 9pm, and officers had been spotted carrying out bin bags from the close.

Marius Iulian, who lives in the block, said Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE) vans had also been on the scene.

He added: “The police were here from around 8am. There were three police cars outside. I was surprised to see what was going on.

“I’ve only lived here for a few months and there has been the odd issue but nothing like this.

“No officers have come to my door to ask me any questions but later on there were also three SSE vans here.”

Another resident said he had heard a lot of “knocking” but had no idea what had happened.

He added: “The landlord has been replacing lighting in the properties above.

“I assumed the noise was connected to ongoing maintenance works.”

One motorist said he had seen the police at the scene all day, with officers changing shift at around 2pm.

The police spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that following a search at an address in Albert Street in Dundee on Wednesday, a 23-year-old man was arrested on drug-related offences.”

A spokeswoman for SSE confirmed it had been asked to attend to make energy supplies safe.