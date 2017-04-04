A plan to turn a former historic mill at the old Tay Works into housing is back on the cards after being refused three years ago.

Proposals to transform the former jute mill at Pentland Works — the specific part of the larger complex of Tay Works — were rejected by Dundee City Council in 2014.

But owners Ramsay’s Properties Ltd have decided to re-apply, saying they have been spurred on as the local authority increases its handling of bids to transform abandoned mills into apartments.

Ramsay’s hope to create a mixed use building, with the ground floor used for commercial purposes while the three upper floors would be turned into 17 two-bedroom flats spread across three floors.

Two of the apartments will be two-bedroom maisonettes.

Ian Hiddleston, of architect firm Hiddleston and Feist, said: “The importance of Old Pentland Works, as part of the old Tay Works complex, is fully recognised and great care is to be taken to retain the vast majority of the fabric and design of the building.

“Changes to the building are to be kept to a minimum and limited to those changes required for compliance with building regulations.

“The three upper floors are to be developed into flats for the mainstream market. The larger block is only practical for housing with a central corridor and accommodation.

“As advised by experts, the type of housing content will contribute positively to the market demand in this location. They are specific in their advice, ruling out demand for family units or more one-bedroom accommodation.”

Mr Hiddleston pointed out the “dilapidated” condition of the property, adding: “The layout has been determined by what we have to do to retain the existing features of the listed building, bearing in mind the fragile condition it has been left in by previous owners.

“Any solution has to be sustainable both in terms of what is achievable locally and what is affordable.”

The stone-built, Victorian complex — a large, sprawling collection of buildings — is Category A listed, meaning it is considered a building of national or international importance.

The building has been subject to a number of previous planning applications, although Dundee City Council has previously rejected all of them.

Originally known as Hospital Ward Mill, it was owned and run by William Boyack. He was the biggest flax spinner in Dundee in 1836 but, by 1842, was bankrupt.

His mills lay empty for seven years until bought by Gilroy Brothers and Co. and became Tay Works. After the Coffin Mill, Tay Works is the biggest pre-1850 mill in Dundee, which Historic Environment Scotland notes has a “particularly interesting interior”.