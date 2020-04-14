Flat development on site of Dundee garage could be years away

Decade-old plans to build flats on the site of a Stobswell garage have been renewed for a fourth time – but the development is not expected to get under way any time soon.

A fresh application submitted to Dundee City Council in January this year sought to renew plans to erect eight flats on the Dura Street site, currently occupied by the Dundee MOT Centre.

The plans, which were first submitted almost a decade ago, would involve demolishing the existing MOT garage and build a “four storey building with flat roof and associated parking area” in its place.

When contacted by the Tele, owner Ross MacPhail confirmed the application had been approved but there were no immediate plans to demolish the existing garage or MOT centre.

Instead it could form part of a longer-term plan for the site.

“There are no plans for that at all at moment, we are not thinking about that,” Mr Macphail explained.

“Maybe in the future we will go ahead with that, but the garage is staying as it is.”

The flats would consist of eight properties – each with a minimum of two bedrooms, with 11 parking spaces.

There would also be provisions for secure indoor storage of bikes for each of the flats, as well as a communal garden area.

The development does not include plans for electric car charging points, however there would be space for them to be installed.

A report included with the application states the development would boost the site and the surrounding area.

A previous application to build flats on the site had been approved by Dundee City Council. The plans were first granted permission back in December 2010 before it was renewed in February 2014 and again in April 2017.

In granting permission to the proposals, the local authority outlined that work on the development should commence within three years.