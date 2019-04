A flasher who exposed himself in a multi has been admonished.

Allan May, of Soapwork Lane, previously admitted the public indecency offence in a common area of the multi-storey building in Elders Court, Lochee on December 7 2017 and October 29 2017 while on bail.

The 53-year-old appeared from custody on a warrant before Sheriff George Way. After four good behaviour reports were produced to the court, May was admonished.