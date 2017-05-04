Firefighters were called to tackle a major blaze at a tenement block in Dundee.

Crews were sent to the city’s Fairbairn Street after flames were seen coming from the block.

The cause of the fire is not known but it’s believed a probe was set to be launched into the incident, which started at 8.50pm on Tuesday.

Scaffolding surrounding the building was damaged with the external walls of the tenement left blackened.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Crews attended a report of a fire in Fairbairn Street at 8.50pm. Two appliances used two main jets, one hose reel jet and a thermal image camera.

“Crews were stood down at 9.25pm once the fire was extinguished.”

Fairbairn Street resident Barbara Kyle, 63, watched in shock as the flames raged.

She told the Tele: “I was right next door to the fire.

“I only noticed something was up when I saw a woman in the street at a police car.

“I came out and saw the smoke and flames.

“They were really high, reaching the third floor. It was scary to watch.”

She added: “It seems that it was a group of kids who did it. They need to find who did it because it’ll just happen again.

“It’s terrifying to think something like that could happen to the block I’m in.”

The scaffolding is up to allow cladding works on the tenements to be carried out.