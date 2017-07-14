A Dundee community has hit out at firebugs who could have caused tragedy after they started a number of blazes.

Police and firefighters were scrambled to the Pitalpin area of the city, next to Charleston, in the early hours of the morning after several residents made panicked calls about bin fires and explosions.

The firebugs appeared to target random streets in the area, with residents desperately trying to stop fires spreading to their homes and nearby cars.

Linda Chalmers, 58, of Donald’s Lane, was alerted at around 3am on Tuesday.

She said: “There was this huge explosion and I wondered what it was.

“I jumped up and went through to my foster child’s room and I could just see a flicker from the window.

“There was actually another smaller explosion that I think was aerosols in the bin, but I ran down anyway and got buckets of water to put it out.

“I saw firefighters around the corner tackling another fire, so I went round to tell them there had been a fire here too.

“I was frightened to go back to sleep afterwards. It was quite a scary experience.

“It’s lucky I’m a light sleeper as the bin was next to the fence and the outside of my home, which is wooden, so the fence and my house could have gone up in flames.”

Susan Pinchbeck, 67, a retired nurse, had a similar experience when she woke up at a similar time in nearby Broomlee Road.

She said: “I got up to go to the toilet and saw what I thought was flashing lights, but it was actually our fence on fire. The flames must have been 7ft high.

“We got the hose in our garden to try to put it out and my husband ran out to the car as it was parked right next to the pavement where the bin was and the fire was spreading towards it.

“Our neighbour came running out as he heard me shouting and screaming and he grabbed a watering can to try to put it out.

“We were really worried as the gas box is just metres away and if the fire had got there, the house could have been gone.”

Susan and husband John, a retired engineer, have now bought a CCTV camera to try to deter the firebugs from returning.

Nearby resident Nadia Al-Farid, 35, said they lived in a normally quiet area.

She added: “It is a wonder that none of the cars caught fire because the bins were next to a lot of them. Luckily my car was parked in a different spot to where it normally is, otherwise it could have been damaged.

“What these people have been doing is really dangerous and we want this stopped now.”